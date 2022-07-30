APOCALYPSE UPDATE

Have a look at this analysis of the information war/psyop of the Ukrainian puppet government - tailor-made for Western consumption and for shaping thoughts, perceptions, and opinions: https://youtu.be/eM72TWJHSsU

Also this: https://youtu.be/KEPWgMXut_8

The Zelinsky Presidency is a U.S. military psyop - just my opinion. Why does Russia call their SMO "Z"??? There is no "Z" in the Russian alphabet, btw. Is "Z" for Zelinsky, which the Russians know is a U.S. military psyop? https://youtu.be/VA4e0NqyYMw

Btw..."Zelinsky" means "greenie". Those who speak slavic languages already know this, but most others have no idea. Zelen (o,a,i) means green. I wonder if that is even the name he was born with.

You have a front row seat for the apocalypse, and God has called you to be a participant rather than a spectator.

Russia's Northern Sea Route: https://youtu.be/pvy9usF7ohE



And China's "ghost cities" are not due to real estate speculation, but rather are part of their civil defense program (IMHO) to relocate citizens to prepared areas after an initial nuclear exchange.

For a quick education on EMP attack: https://youtu.be/lLJ0O4DCNY8















