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J6 Journalists's Life Threatened By Government Powell Was Told To Shut Up Or Be Killed
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192 views • April 20, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
January 6th, Patriot Day, is exposed again by Bobby Powell who joined the show to speak the truth of what really went on that day.
Despite sending in almost 30 minutes of documented video to the FBI, PROVING that January 6th was not what the media claims it is, the FBI has kept all of this information hidden!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11m1wu-j6-journalistss-life-threatened-by-government-powell-was-told-to-shut-up-or.html
January 6th, Patriot Day, is exposed again by Bobby Powell who joined the show to speak the truth of what really went on that day.
Despite sending in almost 30 minutes of documented video to the FBI, PROVING that January 6th was not what the media claims it is, the FBI has kept all of this information hidden!
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com !
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11m1wu-j6-journalistss-life-threatened-by-government-powell-was-told-to-shut-up-or.html
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