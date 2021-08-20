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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Dr. Douglas Frank and Col. Kurt Hyde on Election Fraud and Election Integrity
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70 views • August 20, 2021
William F. Jasper interviews physicist/mathematician/computer expert Dr. Douglas Frank and election historian/systems analyst Col. Kurt Hyde at Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Dr. Frank explains his discovery of the mathematical algorithms that he believes were used across the country in 2020 to commit massive election fraud. Col. Hyde discusses the many inherent vulnerabilities of electronic voting and the necessity of returning to paper ballots and auditable paper voter registration to restore election integrity. In his first article on this topic for The New American in 1986 (35 years ago) he warned that digital voting would create the election problems that we face today.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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