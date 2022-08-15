Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on Human Phoniness

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VA #102 Creator’s Perspective on Human Phoniness
Description:
Why are open minds so few and far between? Do people become phony by trying to fake having an open mind? Is the closed-mindedness of adults a result of childhood trauma? Does the pain and humiliation of childhood ignorance make people avoid seeking help? Does fear of being ostracized make people vulnerable to mind control manipulation? How does the pain of past lives keep us from expressing who we truly are in the current life? Creator explains why seeking the highest truth, and healing obstacles in the way, can guide our lives powerfully, and effectively. Join us!
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