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Sickening! Blood Bath Pizza Ritual Microsoft Commercial Proves They Aren't Hiding Anymore! [25.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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473 views • June 26, 2022

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel:


-> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <-


After brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before.


Maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted'...


Another Controlled Opposition PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech'

I send an email to their support you can see and read it here:


https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422

and screenshot here

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423)


I never got an answer or reply...


- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--
Pinned by Chuck Middleton HBT 444Charlie Goy - 12 hours ago

It may be an older commercial, but you breathed new insight into it for me, Chuck. If I remember it right, this commercial got lots of flack and didn’t last very long broadcasted within the Beast System. Like that spirit cooking witch said in the Microsoft commercial about its art and immortality is ironic, except the “art” becomes the commercial itself.


No, it was the idea of the false immortality that struck me today. So long as the digital machinery stays powered, the Satanists ruling this world can possess a false impression of living forever in their self-created cyberspace. Maybe we should call it satanspace from here on out to the end, which is looking close at hand. God love you, brother!


Chuck Middleton HBT 444 - 13 hours ago

It’s looks like this is an older commercial, I apologize for that

--

5,765 viewsPremiered 2 hours ago

A CALL FOR AN UPRISING

141K subscribers

https://youtu.be/JTxA-Dfyy6E

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ


Satanic Microsoft Commercial ; The Matrix for Real #matrix

Chuck Middleton HBT 444

441 subscribers

https://youtu.be/c3vs3om5Oxc

Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy