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Media Urges Snitching on Rally Attendees: Children Do It
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80 views • January 12, 2021
RT reported that USA Today urged readers to review DC rally photos to identify attendees and fill out a form for submission with the information. Children "snitched" on their own parents who attended in Third Reich and Soviet style fashion. And, the DC Attorney General compared the people entering the Capitol building to the attack on US personnel in Benghazi, Libya! You just can't make this stuff up.
Sources:
https://www.rt.com/usa/512032-buzzfeed-snitching-capitol-hill/
https://www.rt.com/usa/511874-usa-today-capitol-identify/
https://www.rt.com/usa/511939-capitol-riot-worse-benghazi/
Sources:
https://www.rt.com/usa/512032-buzzfeed-snitching-capitol-hill/
https://www.rt.com/usa/511874-usa-today-capitol-identify/
https://www.rt.com/usa/511939-capitol-riot-worse-benghazi/
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