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The Manipulation of Time
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142 views • February 20, 2020
Another subtle yet devastating aspect of the 'global' conspiracy is their manipulation of calendars, clocks, and our perception of time. We are being enslaved by man-made mechanisms and systems for keeping time. Not only are we wage-slaves to bankers, governments, bosses, and land-owners, but we are also time-slaves to our watches, clocks, and calendars. We slave to 9-5 school and work days. We slave to 5-day school and work weeks. We are spiritual slaves to Greenwich Mean Time, the Gregorian calendar, and an unnatural 7-day week.
The following video is taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
The following video is taken from a chapter in my book "The Atlantean Conspiracy" available here:
http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
https://www.amazon.com/author/ericdubay
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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