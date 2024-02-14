58) Restaurar do Governo Legítimo Americano (não incorporado)

"Unam-se. Trabalhem juntos ou morrerão juntos" -- A mensagem da Fiduciária dos Americanos (governo legítimo) que vale para todos nós em cada país. Preparem-se para RESTAURAR também o nosso governo e esqueçam o resto, esqueçam toda a treta do teatrinho de sombras da Partidocracia e ideologias.
American State Nationals Webinars for February 2024 : https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/february-2024/
Webinars February, 12, 2024:
Áudio : https://mega.nz/file/A5d03Qob#8-qqGQ7e4PpLyVSIVG_Pj3Bu9brp7nVc_J4CExPMwC4
Vídeo : https://mega.nz/file/wktiXTQA#ClhlFUmCb5bYUAhuVrm-1ApwPeB8F1oi0wiZ0zdBYv8
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
