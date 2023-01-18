Pfizer CEO CONFRONTED About COVID VAXX Sudden DEATHS At DAVOS

Rebel News reporters Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini confront CEO Pfizer and Chief COVID Jab pusher Albert Bourla on the streets of DAVOS. They ask him a laundry list of questions with the clot shot, including sudden deaths, myocarditis and ineffectiveness. For more reports from Rebel Media go
Why are WSJ employees invited to Davos?
When asked if the WEF is a force for good in the world, columnist from the WSJ said, 'I don't view it in those terms, I just view it as a meeting, a gathering, an opportunity to talk to people. I'm morally neutral.'
https://www.rebelnews.com/why_are_the_wall_street_journal_employees_invited_to_davos/
Nutjobs at the World Economic Forum Declare New Crises Facing the World
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/nutjobs-world-economic-forum-declare-new-crises-facing-world/
