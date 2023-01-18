Create New Account
Pfizer CEO CONFRONTED About COVID VAXX Sudden DEATHS At DAVOS
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday |

Rebel News reporters Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini confront CEO Pfizer and Chief COVID Jab pusher Albert Bourla on the streets of DAVOS. They ask him a laundry list of questions with the clot shot, including sudden deaths, myocarditis and ineffectiveness. For more reports from Rebel Media go

 https://WEFreports.com/

-------------

Why are WSJ employees invited to Davos?

When asked if the WEF is a force for good in the world, columnist from the WSJ said, 'I don't view it in those terms, I just view it as a meeting, a gathering, an opportunity to talk to people. I'm morally neutral.'

https://www.rebelnews.com/why_are_the_wall_street_journal_employees_invited_to_davos/

--------------

Nutjobs at the World Economic Forum Declare New Crises Facing the World

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/nutjobs-world-economic-forum-declare-new-crises-facing-world/











Keywords
bombshellrebel newsalbert bourlapfizer ceoconfronted aboutcovid vaxx sudden deathsat davosezra levant and avi yemini

