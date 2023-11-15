Bidenflation Bullsh!t

How Bad Can Things Get?

* The economic numbers came out yesterday and were no good, i.e. really bad.

* Inflation data are not even accurate.

* Despite the gubment’s gaming, it’s still high.

* If something is going to make it bad enough — fast — it’s going to be this.

* For 2+ years, prices have run up at twice the rate of [currency supply] inflation; and have never come down.





Inflation Remains ‘Higher For Longer’

* Did anyone’s healthcare insurance costs fall significantly last month?

* The U.S. government and Fed will manipulate any data necessary to make it appear that Americans are doing fine.

* Real-world inflation is higher than what is being reported.

* We’ve seen this fudging of numbers in the last 9 jobs reports (all of which were revised downward a month later).

* Now the manipulation is creeping into CPI reports as well.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 15 November 2023

https://rumble.com/v3vxeqs-the-story-just-got-even-weirder-ep.-2132-11152023.html