The Role of Censorship and the Trump Administration

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Censorship isn’t just a left-wing tool—it’s a fear of truth. Newman warns that even some conservatives are flirting with “hate speech” laws. Free speech must be protected from all sides. The truth doesn’t need silencing.
#Censorship #FreeSpeech #FirstAmendment #PamBondi #DeepState
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport