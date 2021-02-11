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What really is in the covid tests ?
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12240 views • February 11, 2021
Hi in today’s video I have some disturbing information to share about the covid tests and what’s really in them will shock you . God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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