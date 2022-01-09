© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jimmy Fallon tested positive for Covid-19
Follow
0
Share
Report
270 views • January 09, 2022
After promoting others to get vaccinated and taking the jab himself, Jimmy believed Anthony Fauci when he told America on his show that the cases of covid-19 have become substantially less. He didn’t realize that the vaccine was going to destroy people’s immune systems like it did in Israel six months earlier. I wonder if he realizes that the hospitals are filled with those who have been vaccinated. If they were filled with the unvaccinated, you’d be hearing about it on mainstream media.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.