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Jimmy Fallon tested positive for Covid-19
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270 views • January 09, 2022
After promoting others to get vaccinated and taking the jab himself, Jimmy believed Anthony Fauci when he told America on his show that the cases of covid-19 have become substantially less. He didn’t realize that the vaccine was going to destroy people’s immune systems like it did in Israel six months earlier. I wonder if he realizes that the hospitals are filled with those who have been vaccinated. If they were filled with the unvaccinated, you’d be hearing about it on mainstream media.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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