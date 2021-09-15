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13 Day growing update with cloning video.
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27 views • September 15, 2021
Due to Aphids I pulled a tomato plant and decided to do a new one. So here is the cloning video and updates on our grow.
Notes not in Video: Make sure to rinse off your Clay Pebbles before using them. They are usually pretty dusty.
Visit us on FB: @GShydroS
Our Website is: https://www.GShydroS.com
Notes not in Video: Make sure to rinse off your Clay Pebbles before using them. They are usually pretty dusty.
Visit us on FB: @GShydroS
Our Website is: https://www.GShydroS.com
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