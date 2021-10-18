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Former FBI Chief Ted Gunderson Speaking At The Granada Forum... He Exposes Satanic Ritual Child Abuse And So Much More
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86 views • October 18, 2021
In this presentation, Ted Gunderson exposes Satanic Ritual Child Abuse, MKULTRA, New World Order, Illuminati, and so much more. This presentation was recorded at the Granada Forum on November 11, 2010.
Theodore "Ted" L. Gunderson (November 7, 1928 – July 31, 2011) was an American Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI. According to his son, he worked the case of Marilyn Monroe and the John F. Kennedy cases.
#TedGunderson #SatanicRitualChildAbuse #SaveTheChildren #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Theodore "Ted" L. Gunderson (November 7, 1928 – July 31, 2011) was an American Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent In Charge and head of the Los Angeles FBI. According to his son, he worked the case of Marilyn Monroe and the John F. Kennedy cases.
#TedGunderson #SatanicRitualChildAbuse #SaveTheChildren #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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