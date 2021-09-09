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CDC Quietly Changes Definition of “Vaccine”
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493 views • September 09, 2021
If you think that our establishment medical community is honest, think again. They are not. The litany of lies and deception grows with each passing day. The latest victim of the new Orwellian world of redefining truth comes courtesy of the CDC. They have changed the definition of “vaccine” and “vaccination” because so many vaccinated
people are still being infected with a variant of Covid. This is good news for Alex Berenson, who is suing Twitter for defamation.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/cdc-changes-definition-vaccine-vindicates-alex-berenson/
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-quietly-changes-definition-of-vaccine-as-covid-19-continues-to-infect-vaccinated-people/
people are still being infected with a variant of Covid. This is good news for Alex Berenson, who is suing Twitter for defamation.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/cdc-changes-definition-vaccine-vindicates-alex-berenson/
https://nationalfile.com/cdc-quietly-changes-definition-of-vaccine-as-covid-19-continues-to-infect-vaccinated-people/
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