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Italy, police state. Trieste, the city councilor arrives at work without a health pass.
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261 views • February 10, 2022
Italy, police state. Trieste, the city councilor arrives at work without a health passport and mask. He is invited to leave but he refuses. Abused and arrested by four policemen.
From: https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1491315127676960768
From: https://twitter.com/RadioGenova/status/1491315127676960768
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