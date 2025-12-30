The impact of wireless radiation and how to restore health, freedom and autonomy – Interview with Olga Sheean

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A growing multitude of people are being forced to flee the ever-increasing wireless radiation smog. 3G, 4G, 5G, Smart Meters, Radar, Starlink, Bluetooth, Wifi all of these digitally pulsed transmissions make life on this planet more and more hostile to humans. We visited a well-known witness of this: Olga Sheean. She explains her personal experiences with the radiation and gives important samples of her research into the matter. Olga is an author and therapist who believes in self-transformation and empowerment instead of victimhood. She shares what she has found to be the root cause of humanity’s decline into passive acquiescence toward all kinds of evil trends. Find out more about this in the interview and links below.