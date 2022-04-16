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Dr. Vernon Coleman: We Have Eight Months
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1670 views • April 16, 2022
by Dr. Vernon Coleman | April 16, 2022
uncanceled.news
Excerpt:
"It’s April 2022, this is video number 308 and the shocking news is that the Great Reset is no longer just a nightmare for us, and an aspiration in the toxic minds of a bunch of the most evil conspirators ever known."
https://uncanceled.news/dr-vernon-coleman-we-have-eight-months/
uncanceled.news
Excerpt:
"It’s April 2022, this is video number 308 and the shocking news is that the Great Reset is no longer just a nightmare for us, and an aspiration in the toxic minds of a bunch of the most evil conspirators ever known."
https://uncanceled.news/dr-vernon-coleman-we-have-eight-months/
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