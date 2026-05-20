Questions Around Technocratic Control, an interview with Sarah Westall

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As AI systems, algorithms, and massive tech infrastructure continue to grow, more people are asking difficult questions about privacy, transparency, and who truly controls the digital world around us. Some see innovation and security, while others worry about centralized systems becoming too powerful to challenge. From surveillance concerns to the influence of major tech corporations, the debate over technocratic control is becoming impossible to ignore. The latest interview explores these perspectives, raising important questions about freedom, accountability, and the future of everyday life in a rapidly changing society.
#TechnocraticControl #DigitalSociety #AIandPower #FutureDebate #DataPrivacy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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