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GEORGE FLOYD| CALL WITH MINNESOTA JUDICIAL BRANCH
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26 views • September 04, 2020
The next hearing for George Floyd is on Sept. 11th. Here is a call with the press office on procedures. I will need to get notes from a pool reporter. On one end, we have corrupt AG Keith Ellison who is making the argument that all officers deserve harsher sentences. And then you have on the other, proof that George Perry Floyd had a substance abuse problem.
The hearing will discuss several motions that have been filed.
The hearing will discuss several motions that have been filed.
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