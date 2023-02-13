Fake Jesus

10,375 views Aug 24, 2013Back in the day, the Pharisees hung out at the temple, while the Savior of the world frequented bars and other "shady" places, where He fellowshipped with tax collectors and prostitutes. If you hungered and thirsted for truth back then, you could only find it outside the established houses of religion. Gee. I wonder if anything has changed?



http://www.martinzender.com

Original Link: https://youtu.be/fHueToTgTzI







