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Pharma Industrial Complex Fraud, PIC, Embezzles Taxpayers Funds, from R and D Meds, Vaccines
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Pharma Industrial Complex Fraud, PIC, Embezzles Taxpayers Funds, from R and D Meds, Vaccines
Pharma Industrial Complex Fraud, PIC, Embezzles Taxpayers Funds, from R and D Products. Just like NASA and the military.
PLANDEMIC 2 INDOCTORNATION, Full Documentary
https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/plandemic
Why Taxpayer Funded R and D Projects Go To Corporation's Benefit, NASA, Military Tec
https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/why-taxpa
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
Pharma Industrial Complex Fraud, PIC, Embezzles Taxpayers Funds, from R and D Products. Just like NASA and the military.
PLANDEMIC 2 INDOCTORNATION, Full Documentary
https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/plandemic
Why Taxpayer Funded R and D Projects Go To Corporation's Benefit, NASA, Military Tec
https://videos.utahgunexchange.....com/watch/why-taxpa
Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno
dr Meno on FACEBOOK
https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps
JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
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