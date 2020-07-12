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Smash the FearMongers
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17 views • July 12, 2020
Written by Noel Schwenk. Next public performance August 8th, 2020 10am-1pm in Medina #Ohio. VFW Post hosts the Farmers' Market at 3916 Pearl Road, 44256. Tim Akin will play bass. This is the first section of my new composition, to be released later with 2nd part as a studio recording. You can tell we pivot from em to c#m to Bbm to gm then not fm, F fully diminished 7, also known as E7b9 when E is in the bass. Guess where it goes next. Four -finger guitar tapping
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