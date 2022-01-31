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If you're into dissident politics or have apprehensions about technicism, you really need to play Deus Ex.
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10 views • January 31, 2022
If you're into dissident politics or have apprehensions about technicism, you really need to play Deus Ex.
There are tons of little nuggets in Deus Ex that are just completely spot-on predictions. Warren Spector and his team wanted to cram as many real-world "conspiracy theories" into the game. Little did they know how many of them would be proven true.
Deus Ex predicted "If You See Something, Say Something" in the year 2000. The game mentions a "Meme War" in 2000, before most people had ever even heard of the concept of a "meme."
The game's conclusion is a choice between maintaining the status quo, taking the leap into full technological post-humanism, or tearing the whole thing down.
There are tons of little nuggets in Deus Ex that are just completely spot-on predictions. Warren Spector and his team wanted to cram as many real-world "conspiracy theories" into the game. Little did they know how many of them would be proven true.
Deus Ex predicted "If You See Something, Say Something" in the year 2000. The game mentions a "Meme War" in 2000, before most people had ever even heard of the concept of a "meme."
The game's conclusion is a choice between maintaining the status quo, taking the leap into full technological post-humanism, or tearing the whole thing down.
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