AIPAC will get you & they don't even hide it - Tucker Carlson clip

AIPAC will get you – and they don't even hide it



The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) campaigned for Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie to be replaced as Republican candidate, raising $32 million to end his 13 years in the House of Representatives.



💬 “The second Massie loses, AIPAC announces: ‘We did it, we bumped this guys off, he criticized us” conservative US journalist Tucker Carlson points out.



He stresses that AIPAC is “unregistered foreign lobby that exists not to help the US or its citizens,” and only acts in Israeli interests.

Adding, more on AIPAC:

AIPAC’s vast network allows voter manipulation and political brainwashing inside the US



The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is back in the headlines for helping de-select Republican Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie — raising fresh questions about the Zionist lobby’s reach and influence inside the US political system.



🔴AIPAC poses as a grass-roots organization backed and funded by 6.5 million US citizens from all walks of life



🔴But according to human rights group DAWN, it is a highly-sophisticated network of networks, deeply entwined in US and Israeli political institutions through revolving-door relationships.



🔴AIPAC government ties



DAWN and open-source intelligence firm Eagle Mission give a peek into AIPAC’s covert influence network:



🌏50 AIPAC leaders maintain direct government ties



➡️AIPAC’s Executive Vice President for Policy and Government Affairs David Gillette previously served as a Deputy Assistant Secretary at the US State Department



➡️ 17 staff members were previously elected to the US Congress



🌏66 former AIPAC staff now work for the US government, including positions in the White House and Pentagon



➡️ 40 currently work in Congress



🌏23 previously worked in US government bodies



🌏Seven former AIPAC staff now work for Israeli government institutions



🌏Six current AIPAC staff previously worked for the Israeli government



🌏LinkedIn data shows 153 connections between AIPAC personnel and Israeli government officials, including:



➡️ 44 ties to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions in the US



➡️ 4 ties to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office



➡️ 29 ties to the Israel Defense Forces, including military intelligence.



🔴AIPAC's secret web



Activists have also exposed AIPAC's ties to hundreds of institutions and political parties bodies that publicly present themselves as independent of AIPAC, including:



👉 Hillel International



👉 The Anti-Defamation League



👉 The American Jewish Committee



👉 StandWithUs



👉 Jewish National Fund-USA



👉 B'nai B'rith Youth Organization



👉 American Enterprise Institute



The network enables influence across multiple layers of American society, coordinating outreach that shapes voter opinion, media narratives, and policymaking behind the scenes.







@geopolitics_prime





