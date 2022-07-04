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7/1/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Xi Jinping left Shenzhen and emerged at HK West Kowloon Station B3 level. I blew the whistle in 2017 on what the B3 level was used for. It is actually the tunnel that the CCP uses to deploy soldiers and police from mainland China to Hong Kong to suppress Hong Kong people