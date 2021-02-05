Tucker Carlson advises Bank of America are Informants for the FBI - and Democrats push for a Police State will cause Acts of Domestic Terror

Tucker Carlson discloses that Bank of America is working as an Informant for the FBI by spying on their customers and providing this information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Tucker Carlson also advises that the Democrats are engaging in Communist Police State Tactics; “ They are making it a Dead Certainty that somebody is going to be driven into total lunacy and do something terrible, They are making people crazy”



What was Tucker Carlson suggesting ? Was Carlson referring to Timothy McVeigh ?

Was Carlson suggesting “THEY” are doing this on purpose, that it may be a plan to instigate or cause conflict and/or unrest ?



Carlson only dropped the Information that Bank of America are FBI informants, and also it is a “DEAD CERTAINTY” something very bad is going to happen.