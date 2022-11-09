Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Journey to Jordan Day 1: New York City
74 views
channel image
TruNews
Published 19 days ago |

Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin their journey to Jordan with nearly 50 TruNews viewers and listeners.  After a quick recap of the previous evening’a election results, watch what happens to free speech in America.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart - Airdate 11/9/22


A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate or by calling 1-800-576-2116 or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

Keywords
trunewsjfkjordannew york cityccpmidterm electionsrick wilesdoc burkhartchina ruleamman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket