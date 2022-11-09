Journey to Jordan Day 1: New York City

Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin their journey to Jordan with nearly 50 TruNews viewers and listeners. After a quick recap of the previous evening’a election results, watch what happens to free speech in America.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart - Airdate 11/9/22





A hilarious gift idea for Christmas 2022! Order your Fauci Elf! https://tru.news/faucielf





It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate or by calling 1-800-576-2116 or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.