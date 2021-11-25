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Political Slavery 2000 years Ago; In 1860 In The U.S. & Slaves Of Sin Today...
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1 view • November 25, 2021
We are all "Slaves" of some ideology today whether it be by indoctrination from the Fake News churches and Synagogues or By The Propaganda of the mainstream media today. Savery is nothing new and can be beneficial if you choose to enslave yourself to God's words making slavery the best thing to ever happen in your life. Just like 2,000 years ago when God allowed the Jews To take slaves. In This way, they gave them prosperity and a future including eternal life in heaven, by intent and permission of God...
Political Slavery 2000 years Ago; In 1860 In The U.S. & Slaves Of Sin Today...
Political Slavery 2000 years Ago; In 1860 In The U.S. & Slaves Of Sin Today...
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