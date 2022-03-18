EP 2864-6PM IMF REPORT: UKRAINE MONEY LAUNDERING OPERATION WILL RESET THE NEW WORLD ORDER 

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a global financial mechanism located in Washington DC. According to the U.S. Treasury Department, “The IMF is an organization of 189 member countries that works to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth.” Put in succinct terms, the IMF is the financial control mechanism for western government.
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