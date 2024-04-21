Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for April 17, 2024

You are very close to the Warning. Be spiritually vigilant. War is taking shape

From north to south and from east to west you will see your brothers fall and you will groan in great pain, as this generation has never suffered before... Continue without fear, Divine Love is infinite and you will not be alone. My Celestial Legions will defend you and hide you, if necessary; but be prepared and keep yourselves within love





http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6164-you-are-very-close-to-the-warning-be-spiritually-vigilant-war-is-taking-shape/





