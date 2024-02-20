Create New Account
The Attempted Globalist Takeover is Nothing New | Counter Narrative Ep. 215
Trump has his trial troubles, but the regime media seems to be slow walking a turnabout on favorable Biden coverage.


Could it be signaling the pending democratic nominee switcharoo?


We’ll expose the fake news with Daniel Street.


And while it may seem like it’s only a matter of time before we go full commie and are forced to accept Globalism, this isn’t the first time there’s been an attempted takeover.


Learn how the elites have tried and failed - in the past.



