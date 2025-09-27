SEBASTIAN GORKA BRAINFARTS 🧠💩 COMPARING SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 TO OCTOBER 7, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 - Sebastian Gorka says the US, despite losing nearly 3,000 Americans on 9/11, "cannot even relate to what happened" to Israel on October 7th because the 1,195 people killed that day is proportionately equal to losing 34,000 Americans.
1 Israeli = 28 Americans???
Source: https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1971660062709240079
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a7dxyi [thanks to https://tuna.voicemod.net/sound/70410201-a42e-4e53-baae-9e6299fafb65 🖲]