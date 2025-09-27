BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SEBASTIAN GORKA BRAINFARTS 🧠💩 COMPARING SEPTEMBER 11, 2001 TO OCTOBER 7, 2023
Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 - Sebastian Gorka says the US, despite losing nearly 3,000 Americans on 9/11, "cannot even relate to what happened" to Israel on October 7th because the 1,195 people killed that day is proportionately equal to losing 34,000 Americans.


1 Israeli = 28 Americans???


Source: https://x.com/infolibnews/status/1971660062709240079


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a7dxyi [thanks to https://tuna.voicemod.net/sound/70410201-a42e-4e53-baae-9e6299fafb65 🖲]

sebastian gorkaseptember 11epic failoctober 7brainfart
