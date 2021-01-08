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Styxhexenhammer666 Claims He Hasn't Abandoned America, But He Moved To The Netherlands in 2019
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43 views • January 08, 2021
Apologist Justin Derby responds to a recent tweet by Styxhexenhammer666 where Styx told Americans that he hadn't abandoned them even though US politicians have by pointing out that Styx moved from America to the Netherlands in 2019.

Styx original tweet:
https://archive.vn/lIxNM

Styxhexenhammer666 Claims There Is No Link Between Autism & Vaccines, But He Is Wrong:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2aaZLID8sLqI/

The Coming Pandemic... No, Not COVID19... (Bitchute Exclusive):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hEl2oCvfK2ED/

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