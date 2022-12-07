WEF ? More like WTF

No copyright infringement intended.
The clip is from Alfred McCoy, know as a American experts on Asian history and culture.
He explains the pressure that China is in. 400 M people will need to be relieved from the low lying and heat prone areas in less than 50 years.
This is the motive for China to depopulate.
