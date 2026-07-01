When donating angers God

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"Donations from unrighteous people who have acquired wealth through injustice and theft provoke God. Thieves are worse than murderers because the latter wronged for a moment, but the former wrong constantly causing deprivation and misery, making the wronged die a slow death from suffering. Raptors will inherit hell. Only if they return multiple times what they stole will they be forgiven."