US Speaker Johnson - Spreading same Israeli BS Propaganda - says Palestinian Forces Cooked Israeli Babies in "Ovens" on Oct 7th
U.S Speaker Johnson says Palestinian forces "cooked" Israeli babies in "ovens".

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson: 

Hamas supported the protests at Columbia University.

What happened at the hands of Hamas is horrific, yet the demonstrators waved the flags of the perpetrators of these crimes.

Cynthia... there is absolutely no proof of Israel's claims Oct 7th, of rapes or babies in ovens.

