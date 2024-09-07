They Are Murderers, John

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
My response to Dr John Campbell’s video yesterday about the Japanese research paper which proves the vaccines contain self assembling nano tech technology.
Here’s John’s video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEgjuB-0bw8 In case it gets taken down, here’s a screenshot of YouTubes continued murderous propaganda which still links to the WHO’s horrendous bullshit here: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/covid-19-vaccines
Source - Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/