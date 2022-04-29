Beast Mode: Grilling Mayorkas

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Border Failure
* Millions of illegals crossing our border.
* DHS Secretary knows exactly what he’s doing.
* TX Congressman Chip Roy grilled him for encouraging people to come here, harming America.
* Border crossings are at record high.
Redpill: “If your blood isn’t clotted because of Lord Fauci, then your blood is boiling as an American — based on what you just saw from the Secretary of Asylum and Amnesty, Alejandro Mayorkas.”
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 28 April 2022