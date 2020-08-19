The bad news and the GOOD NEWS!

The battle we find ourselves in is a dangerous one. We not just up against some of the most powerful people on earth, but we are against whom they serve --- Satan and his demons.

You NEED God to watch over you and protecting you from the battles within and without. Once you have turned from your sins toward our Loving God, you will be given the Holy Spirit. He will then guide you personally into all truth and protect you from all lies. We will protect you from the Spiritual powers, Demons and Satan himself, that run the CABAL.



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