Growing Up

April 10th, 2022
Once born again, we need to continue to seek out spiritual maturity and allow God to correct us as we grow closer to Him. Do not allow fear to rule you or dictate how you live. Submit to Jesus as your master in all things, no matter the cost, and do not allow yourself to become complacent or stagnate in your walk with Him.
"And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do... Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him." Luke 12:4-5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.