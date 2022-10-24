Growing Up

April 10th, 2022

Once born again, we need to continue to seek out spiritual maturity and allow God to correct us as we grow closer to Him. Do not allow fear to rule you or dictate how you live. Submit to Jesus as your master in all things, no matter the cost, and do not allow yourself to become complacent or stagnate in your walk with Him.

"And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do... Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him." Luke 12:4-5