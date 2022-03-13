COVID mRNA Shots Are A ‘Technology Designed To Poison People-Michael Palmer MD, Professor Of Biochemistry

MIRRORED from Slawomir_Slowianin_2Michael Palmer MD, Professor of Biochemistry: COVID mRNA shots are a ‘technology designed to poison people’Dr. Michael Palmer explained that the mRNA mechanism has the same result as radiation treatments for cancer patients and there are limits on how much the human body can withstand before dying.Dr. Michael Palmer, a Canadian board-certified doctor, medical microbiologist, and professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Waterloo, briefly explained in a video posted online last month how the mechanisms within the novel mRNA COVID-19 vaccines function. He also articulated why he thinks the experimental injections present a serious and potentially fatal toxicity risk to recipients.“[The mRNA shots] have two components. One is the messenger RNA (mRNA) which contains the blueprint for … the spike protein that occurs normally on the surface of the virus particles, and the idea is to sneak this messenger RNA into our own body cells in order to have them make the actual protein to which the immune system responds to,” Palmer explained.“The second component is the lipid nanoparticles,” the doctor continued. “These lipids, fat-like molecules, they encase the messenger RNA and they serve two purposes. One is to protect the messenger RNA while it is in transport and secondly also to help it enter the body cells.”According to Palmer, the issue that arises from this is that one of the components of these lipid nanoparticles, the “cationic” or “electrically positively charged lipid,” is “known to be quite toxic” as a “general property.”As a result, once these toxic lipids enter the cell, “they tend to disrupt the mitochondrial respiration, the cell respiration,” which is a process that humans need “for producing energy.” Palmer states that if this process is disrupted, the oxygen from respiration is not properly “reduced to water” but instead is reduced to “reactive oxygen species” that can “react with anything,” including “our DNA” in a way that inflicts “damage.”Even worse, Palmer elaborates that the result of this mechanism is the same result radiation treatments for cancer patients produce, which he says means there are strict limits on how much the human body can withstand before dying.“With radiation there is a … total lifetime dose limit that you can survive,” Palmer outlined. “What that means is the total lifetime dose of these messenger RNA vaccines that you can tolerate before you die is limited. We don’t know the exact amount because there [is] simply not enough experimental data.”“That’s one of the great scandals of these vaccines is that no proper toxicity studies have been carried out … But … we can be certain that in principle, we can be quite certain that the total dose of these vaccines that you can tolerate before you die is limited,” Palmer added. “So this is really a technology designed to poison people, there’s really no two ways about it. That is my considered opinion as a medical doctor.”