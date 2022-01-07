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Trust | A Freedom Tirade
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0 view • January 07, 2022
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Related content:
End the Hippocratic Hypocrisy, Stat!
[https://fnqldcc.com/home/end-the-hippocratic-hypocrisy-stat/]
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Freedom Tirade
Url: https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/TRUST:c0
From the video description:
"NOBODY SHOULD EVER AGAIN TRUST ANYTHING THE HOSPITALISTS SAY"
Dr James A. Thorpe MD obstetric gynaecologist
The wanton Deceptions of the Covid response and the deadly cover-ups of vaccine injuries have destroyed the Doctor-Patient relationship.
No Doctor or Nurse can obtain informed consent if they are under a gagging order.
Related content:
End the Hippocratic Hypocrisy, Stat!
[https://fnqldcc.com/home/end-the-hippocratic-hypocrisy-stat/]
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
By: Freedom Tirade
Url: https://odysee.com/@FreedomTirade:f/TRUST:c0
From the video description:
"NOBODY SHOULD EVER AGAIN TRUST ANYTHING THE HOSPITALISTS SAY"
Dr James A. Thorpe MD obstetric gynaecologist
The wanton Deceptions of the Covid response and the deadly cover-ups of vaccine injuries have destroyed the Doctor-Patient relationship.
No Doctor or Nurse can obtain informed consent if they are under a gagging order.
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