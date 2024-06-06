© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Almond Butter Blondies
Ingredients:
2 cups HRS Organic Almonds (to make 1 cup almond butter)
1/4 tsp. HRS Organic Monk Fruit Extract Powder
2 large organic eggs
1/4 tsp. Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
1 tsp baking powder
Sprinkle of HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1/2 cup Organic Chocolate Chips
Instructions:
1. In a food processor, blend the raw almonds for 10 minutes to make almond butter. Stop the food processor and scrape the sides a few times throughout.
2. In medium bowl, combine the almond butter with rest of the ingredients. Mix Well.
3. Bake for 20-25 minutes in an 8x10 pan at 350F. Cut them into squares.