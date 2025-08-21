There will never be a World War 3.

This title is a statement I have never heard anyone say or seen written. It seems to me all of humanity assumes WW3 will happen, when, not if. To me, the Holy Bible explains why. Romans chapter 8 verse 19 states, "For the creation waits with eager longing for the revealing of the sons of God." This "revealing" to the whole of creation, believers and non-believers is preceded by the tribulation, which will be a huge world war, though, not necessarily the third, could be the fourth, fifth, who knows? It seems every person waiting for Armageddon is the same as every person, at some point in their life looking down and realizing they are naked. Have a great day.