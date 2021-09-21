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CLIMATEGATE - FROM DEATH OF THE DEEP STATE
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123 views • September 21, 2021
CLIMATEGATE - FROM DEATH OF THE DEEP STATE
- EPISODE 1 - ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE' - A MRTRUTHBOMB FILM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G9x8e4jkeN5d/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade climate change is yet another hoax sold to the people to further an agenda. Says so in the published document....
"In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world."
"The First Global Revolution" - [The Club of Rome 1991]
pg. 75 (page 145 in the linked .pdf)
LINK:
https://ia801702.us.archive.org/34/items/the-first-global-revolution-a-report-by-the-council-of-the-club-of-rome-alexande/The%20First%20Global%20Revolution_%20A%20Report%20by%20the%20Council%20of%20the%20Club%20of%20Rome%20-%20Alexander%20King,%20Bertrand%20Schneider%20-%20-%20Random%20House,%20Inc.%20_%20Pantheon%20Books%20(1991).pdf
- EPISODE 1 - ROCKEFELLER MEDICINE' - A MRTRUTHBOMB FILM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G9x8e4jkeN5d/
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1255682643372912640?referrer=shane_st_pierre
ManMade climate change is yet another hoax sold to the people to further an agenda. Says so in the published document....
"In 1991, the Club of Rome, a group of 'elite' individuals (think tank for the Vatican?), published a book called 'The First Global Revolution.' In that book, they admitted to inventing the climate change agenda as a 'common enemy' of mankind, in order to unite the world."
"The First Global Revolution" - [The Club of Rome 1991]
pg. 75 (page 145 in the linked .pdf)
LINK:
https://ia801702.us.archive.org/34/items/the-first-global-revolution-a-report-by-the-council-of-the-club-of-rome-alexande/The%20First%20Global%20Revolution_%20A%20Report%20by%20the%20Council%20of%20the%20Club%20of%20Rome%20-%20Alexander%20King,%20Bertrand%20Schneider%20-%20-%20Random%20House,%20Inc.%20_%20Pantheon%20Books%20(1991).pdf
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