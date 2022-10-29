Black Pastor DEFENDS Kanye Against The Demonic Plot: Globalist Try To DESTROY Christ-Loving Kanye

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Stew Peters Show
October 28, 2022
Kanye West went outside the limits of what public figures are allowed to say and think, and so elites have made it their mission to completely destroy him.
He’s treated like a demonic force.
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