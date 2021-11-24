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DEAD BABIES Hugo Talks lockdown2
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170 views • November 24, 2021
DEAD BABIES Hugo Talks lockdown2
The message from the Scottish BBC is that the Professional stated that it "Might" be the reason and not looking at other sources meaning she has no idea and there was no point in her saying anything with evidence or facts. Now they saying getting the jabba can stop deaths in pregnancy
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
The message from the Scottish BBC is that the Professional stated that it "Might" be the reason and not looking at other sources meaning she has no idea and there was no point in her saying anything with evidence or facts. Now they saying getting the jabba can stop deaths in pregnancy
CREDITS ,, https://brandnewtube.com/@hugotalks
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