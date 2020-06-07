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Special Episode 3: Is the USA getting ready for WW3?
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85 views • June 07, 2020
After WW2 the USA became a superpower, making it a symbol of power and might, bringing peace worldwide.
With recent events in the world and the US, other countries, namely Russia and China, are waiting for the right moment to attack.
On this special episode of The Man Made Survival we look at the arsenal the US military has, and the defenses that protect this great country of ours.
Always Ready!
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With recent events in the world and the US, other countries, namely Russia and China, are waiting for the right moment to attack.
On this special episode of The Man Made Survival we look at the arsenal the US military has, and the defenses that protect this great country of ours.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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