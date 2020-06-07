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Special Episode 3: Is the USA getting ready for WW3?
man made survival
man made survival
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85 views • June 07, 2020
After WW2 the USA became a superpower, making it a symbol of power and might, bringing peace worldwide.

With recent events in the world and the US, other countries, namely Russia and China, are waiting for the right moment to attack.

On this special episode of The Man Made Survival we look at the arsenal the US military has, and the defenses that protect this great country of ours.

Always Ready!

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preppermmssurvivalistdonald trumpworld war 3manmadesurvivalman made survivalww3 twitterww3 memes reactionww3 oversimplifiedww3 tik tokww3 scenario 1ww3 simulation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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